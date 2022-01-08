FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Boosted by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

NTRS stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

