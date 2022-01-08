FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

