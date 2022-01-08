FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Increased by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

CNX opened at $14.65 on Friday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 984,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

