FY2021 Earnings Forecast for W. R. Berkley Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

