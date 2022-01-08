FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lear Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $187.20 on Thursday. Lear has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

