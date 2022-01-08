Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 410,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

