Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 7,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 285,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 48.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 314,525 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

