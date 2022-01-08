FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $650,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $56,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $236.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

