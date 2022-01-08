FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $589,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.