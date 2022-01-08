FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $524,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average of $258.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

