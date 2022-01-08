FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $12.95 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.