FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express stock opened at $173.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

