FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 2.2% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $27,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

