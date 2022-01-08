FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

