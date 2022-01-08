FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 190 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.42.

NYSE:NOC opened at $400.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

