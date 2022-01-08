FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

