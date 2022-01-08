FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires Shares of 500 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,728.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,767.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,005.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

