FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FUJIFILM stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,355. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

