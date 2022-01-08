Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,840 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $37,584,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

