frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

FTDR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 601,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

