Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $67.59. 1,646,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 725,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 871.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 13.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Freedom by 43.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

