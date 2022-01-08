Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FC. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of FC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

