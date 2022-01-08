Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FC. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.
Shares of FC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $51.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.