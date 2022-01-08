Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. upgraded Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$198.21.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$160.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of C$30.76 billion and a PE ratio of 35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$179.17. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38. Insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

