Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

FBHS opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

