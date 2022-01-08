Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

FSM stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

