Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $33,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $10,204,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.