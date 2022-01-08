Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 442,823 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7,977.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,374 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 442,823 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

