Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $12.78 Million in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.24% of Valley National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 336,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 787,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.