Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $267,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

