Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 303.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.31% of Whirlpool worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $220,608,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $18,908,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR opened at $227.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.99. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $176.28 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.