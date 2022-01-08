Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NUVA stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

