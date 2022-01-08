Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $26.20 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,567 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.47% of Crane worth $26,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. Crane Co. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

