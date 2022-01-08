Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,001 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $123.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

