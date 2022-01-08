Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 460,560 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 331.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.20% of Yum! Brands worth $73,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

