Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $222,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.