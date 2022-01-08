Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,141,688 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.49% of DuPont de Nemours worth $176,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 110.3% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 205,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,573,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.