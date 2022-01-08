ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.66

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 17588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

