Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.22.

FOCS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

