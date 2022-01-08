Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 12,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 586,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.