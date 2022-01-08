Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 50.4% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FFC remained flat at $$21.38 on Friday. 87,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $23.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

