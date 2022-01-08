Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.13 and last traded at $142.09. Approximately 48,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,366,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $164.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.