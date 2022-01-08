First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000.

Shares of RNSC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 10,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

