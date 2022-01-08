First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 346,403 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 453,098 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

