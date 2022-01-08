First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 344,381 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,874,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 140,724 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

