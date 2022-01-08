First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

