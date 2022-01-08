First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

