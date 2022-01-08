First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,333 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,215,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

