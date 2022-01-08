First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,886 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,454.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in salesforce.com by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 820,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $200,203,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in salesforce.com by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.24. 127,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,387. The stock has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

