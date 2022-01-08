First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5,132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109,324 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 44.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,831 shares of company stock worth $16,044,744 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,605. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

