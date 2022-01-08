First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,511 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

